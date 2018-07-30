She was 19 when her body was found on a Hilton Head beach nearly 30-years-ago

Jennifer Olsen was 19-years-old when she visited Hilton Head Island with her parents for an insurance convention at the Westin Resort in 1989.
On July 30 — 29-years-ago — her body was discovered in the surf on the beach near the resort by a jogger, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office cold case alert.
“Olson died as a result of injuries inflicted by unknown subjects sometime in the early morning hours,” the alert states. “Specific details of her injuries and cause of death are law enforcement sensitive.”
The alert goes on to say it is suspected a sexual assault occurred just prior to death.
Olson, of Georgia, made numerous acquaintances while attending the conference, the alert says.
One of the people she was last seen speaking with near the pool area of the Westin around 3 a.m. was later convicted of “savagely” murdering his girlfriend.
The man remains a person of interest in the case, the alert states. He has denied being involved during multiple interviews with police. No physical evidence links him to Olson’s case.
He is serving a life sentence in another state.
The alert states evidence is evaluated routinely in hopes that advances in forensic science could assist in the investigation.
Olson’s case is considered cold by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Cold cases are cases where all credible leads have been exhausted.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office makes cold case files accessible to the public in hopes someone might come forward with information.
“No matter how insignificant it may seem, any information offered in reference to a Cold Case could prove to be the missing link needed to solve the case,” the alert says.
Anyone with information regarding this cold case should contact Capt. Bob Bromage at (843) 255-3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 to stay anonymous and possible earn an award.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case.
