PJ Tanner says Jo Jo Woodward deceived him about run for Beaufort County Sheriff
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
Officer Johnathon Bates resigned from Bluffton Police Department during an investigation for excessive force. He'd previously been put on probation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Body cam and surveillance video captured both instances.
One person was killed and two injured in an accident on I-95 in Jasper County. The southbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder. The accident happened in an area where trees near the roadway are slated for removal.
Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.
Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Blair Streitenberger, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who helped lead rescuers to missing man James Holub, shows where Holub was found on Saturday morning after having been lost in a deeply wooded area of the plantation for a day-and-a-half.
Many homes in northern Beaufort County aren't built near fire hydrants. One of those homes was lost to a fire in May — and two dogs died. Here's what happened during that fire— and the impact the lack of hydrants had on fighting the flames.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.