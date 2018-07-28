He was in searching for his girlfriend and assaulted a Hilton Head man, report says

A Hilton Head man was left bruised and beaten early Friday morning when a man looking for his girlfriend allegedly assaulted him at his home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The incident happened between 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. at a residence within The Oaks off of William Hilton Parkway.
The victim said he was at home with a woman, who he declined to name, when a man showed up at his door and said he was looking for his girlfriend and believed she was there.
The victim told a deputy that the woman the man asked about was a friend of his, but that he had not seen her in several days.
The man asked to use the victim’s phone, and he refused.
When he refused, the man allegedly hit him in the face, the report said.
“(The victim) claimed he was punched twice in the face, once on the right side of his jaw and once in the upper part of his head behind his right ear,” the report said.
As he was beaten, the victim fell backwards and hit a table, causing a small cut along his lower back.
He was able to make it back inside the residence and call 911.
By the time deputies arrived, the alleged assailant was gone.
A deputy wrote in the report that the victim had blood along his bottom lip and chin with a cut along the edge of his right year. His face was also swollen near his jaw.
Drops of blood could also be seen on a ledge and table near the front door.
Deputies searched the area looking for the suspect, but no arrest was listed in the report.
