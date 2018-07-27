Sheriff’s Office: Armed robbery reported at Beaufort County Family Dollar

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an armed robbery took place Friday night at a Family Dollar store in Burton.
The sheriff’s office responded to the store, located at 361 Shanklin Road, after witnesses say a man walked into the store, presented a handgun and demanded cash. Employees described the suspect as an African-American man wearing dark sweat pants, a black T-shirt and a blue bandana over his face. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was seen leaving the area on foot.
Do you have any information about the case? Call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
