Savannah Police arrest 16 in undercover prostitution stings. Here’s what we know

The Savannah Police Department arrested 16 people in June and July in a series of three prostitution stings.
Charges included prostitution, drug possession, sexual battery, pandering, battery of an officer, and disorderly conduct, according to a report from the Savannah Police.
The undercover operation centered on the area just south of Forsyth Park between on Jefferson Street between Anderson Street and Victory Drive, as well as the “motel district” by the 516 overpass, reported the Savannah Morning News.
Prostitution crimes may be perceived to be “victimless,” but they “lead to the degradation of the neighborhoods they infiltrate,” said Chief Mark Revenew.
Both men and women were arrested, and they ranged in age from 25 to 60, reported WSAV News. The stings occurred on June 27, July 18 and July 21, according to the Savannah Morning News.
According to police reports, several women offered to perform sexual acts for between $20 and $60. While several men requested sexual acts from an undercover officer, who signaled for other officers to arrest the men.
One woman who was arrested attempted to hide in an officer’s vehicle and then kicked police as they tried to restrain her, according to a report.
This is not the first time law enforcement have arrested people in relation to prostitution in the Savannah area.
Last fall, the Pooler Police Department worked with the FBI Southeast Child Exploitation Task Force to arrest a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman on prostitution charges, the Savannah Morning news reported at the time.
The sting was part of the FBI’s much larger Operation Cross Country XI, which targeted underage human sex trafficking.
