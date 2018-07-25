Man convicted in Hilton Head hit and run that killed 23-year-old pedestrian

A Ridgeland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony hit and run accident that killed 23-year-old Serina Gayle Hardy last year, according to a news release from the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Hardy was using a crosswalk on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island when struck by a Hyundia Sonata driven by Henry Pinckney. She was crossing near Palmetto Parkway at about 1:30 a.m. on July 15, 2017.
The release states Pinckney left the scene and was later stopped by law enforcement near Burnt Church Road in Bluffton for driving with one headlight.
“This defendant struck a woman as she was crossing the street and kept driving, having no regard for the victim,” said Assistant Solicitor Leigh Staggs of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Pinckney also plead guilty to two unrelated drug charges, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Eleven-year-old Charli Jorden Bobinchuck was killed in a fatal accident on Hilton Head Island while in a crosswalk last month.
On Feb. 16, 2017, a 78-year-old woman was killed near Shelter Cove Towne Center on U.S. 278.
