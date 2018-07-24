Deputies find homeless man looking for a place to sleep in Beaufort Co. school.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a homeless man looking for a dry place to sleep Tuesday while responding to an activated alarm at Shanklin Elementary School in Burton, a Sheriff’s Office report states.
The man told deputies his mother recently kicked him out of her house on Lady’s Island. For the last three nights, he had been sleeping on a bench outside of the school.
He decided to check the school when the rain and mosquitoes became to much to bare, the report states. It states the man happened to find an open door.
Upon a sweep of the school, deputies found multiple doors at the school were unlocked.
Deputies were unable to contact a principal or assistant principal while on the scene, the report states. It states that with no victims available to pursue charges, the man was released.
The man willingly provided a written statement of events.
