Sheriff’s Office: Man known to be in the Callawassie area wanted for safe cracking

By Lana Ferguson

July 24, 2018 03:48 PM

Guy Talley III is wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for safe cracking and petit larceny, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The charges are from an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2016 when Talley allegedly stole a safe from a Bluffton home on Lake Linden Drive, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

Talley, 21, is 5 foot 11, and 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, the release said.

Talley has ties to Beaufort, but his last known address is the Callawassie area, according to the release.

