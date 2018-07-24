Hilton Head man locked the doors before sleeping. That didn’t stop a thief, report says

A Hilton Head thief crept into a man’s Courtside Villas home Monday morning and stole several items, including the homeowner’s wallet out of his pants pocket, left on the floor next to the bed he was sleeping in, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Deallyon Avenue, the report said.
The homeowner woke up around 9 a.m., the report said, and realized his pants had moved from his bedroom floor to the stairs down the hall and his wallet — which had $600 cash in it — was missing.
It wasn’t until deputies were interviewing the homeowner about his missing wallet that he realized his Xbox was also gone. The thief also took a few video games and DVDs, the report said.
The man said all of the doors to the home were locked when he went to bed, the report said.
