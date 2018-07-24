Two shootings. Two fatalities. Here’s what we know about a deadly evening in Savannah

Two people died from two separate shootings within five hours of each other in Savannah Monday evening.
Officers from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to the first shooting around 6:15 p.m., near Jenkins High School on Walz Drive.
Police found 63-year-old Eric Cooley dead of gunshot wounds, according to a release from the police department.
A neighbor told WTOC-TV that the shooting occurred in a normally quiet neighborhood.
Police received word of the second shooting through a ShotSpotter alert around 11 p.m. When police arrived at the scene on W. 41st Street, they found 59-year-old Patricia Ann Sabb with a “life-threatening gunshot wound,” the police department reported.
Sabb was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injury.
Savannah police are investigating both cases as homicides. In both cases, the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
People with information about these shootings should call the Violent Crimes Unit tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020
