Beaufort Co. man gets out of jail; overdoses hours later, deputies say

A Burton man overdosed hours after being released from a 64-day stint in jail, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
While it is unknown what the man overdosed on, his mother said he is a known heroin user. A substance that appeared to be heroin also was found in the room with him.
His mother told deputies she walked into her bedroom Thursday to find her son standing with one arm up “like a zombie”, the report states. The man did not respond before collapsing to the ground.
Deputies found the man unresponsive on the floor when they arrived. The man became responsive after receiving a dose of Narcan from EMS.
The report says deputies were given permission to search the property, while EMS worked on the victim. A needle cap was located in a jar in the living room, the report states.
After deputies left, the mother called back to state she found a small bag of a tan powdered substance that is suspected to be heroin and a small pill. Deputies returned to the residence to collect the items.
