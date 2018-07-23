Man chokes girlfriend while celebrating Beaufort Water Festival on boat, deputies say

A man was arrested Saturday for domestic violence 3rd degree after having an argument with his girlfriend on a boat during the Beaufort Water Festival, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman was located near Brickyard Boat Landing. She told deputies her boyfriend of two years became angry with her when she didn’t want to head to shore on the boat. She said the couple had been celebrating the Beaufort Water Festival all day.
She told authorities her boyfriend “grabbed her around the neck, choked her and pushed her down in the boat”.
The incident occurred in Factory Creek near the downtown bridge.
While the woman called 9-1-1 for help, she did not want to press charges.
Deputies observed red marks on the woman’s throat that are consistent with being choked.
The man also told authorities he was ready to head to shore but his girlfriend was not ready. He said an argument occurred, including his girlfriend knocking his phone out of his hand. He said the incident did not get physical and he did not assault his girlfriend.
He was arrested by DNR for boating under the influence. He also was arrested for domestic violence 3rd degree.
