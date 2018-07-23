Truck stolen from Bluffton business with $6k worth of equipment. It was unlocked, police say

Deputies are looking for a gray 2006 Dodge Ram that was stolen from a Bluffton business sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The truck was unlocked with the keys in its ignition when it was stolen from Quality Hardscapes & Porch Masters on 100 Stroup Lane, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The truck has “Porch Masters” decals and a ladder rack with four extension ladders on it, the release said.
It has a South Carolina license plate with the number BKJ951, the release said.
Almost $6,000 worth of equipment was also stolen, including four extension ladders, two Stihl backpack blowers, two Stihl concrete saws, and one Makita concrete saw, the report said.
The owner of the business told deputies that former employees knew the truck would be unlocked with the keys in it, the report said.
Anyone with information about the truck can contact PFC Kaiser at 843-255-3308 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 using case 18S167030 as a reference.
