Truck overturns in Bluffton traffic circle accident, police say

A two vehicle accident at the Bluffton Parkway and Bluffton Road traffic circle left a vehicle overturned and traffic delayed Sunday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident, with no injuries, was cleared just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Bob Bromage said. He said it took about 40 min. to clear the accident.
Bromage said the accident involved two trucks.
One vehicle was trying to exit the traffic circle from the inside lane when struck by a vehicle driving around the circle in the outside lane.
Bluffton Township Fire District responded to clean fluid leaks, said fire district spokesman Lee Levesque
Comments