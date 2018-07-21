His drunk driving killed a Bluffton man last year. Now he will serve 18 years in prison

A Bluffton man will serve 18 years in prison in connection to a drinking and driving wreck that killed another Bluffton man last year.
Nikolai Kovalesvsky Wheeler, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to hit-and-run involving a death and driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
The charges are connected to the April 14, 2017 wreck that killed Cullen Mieczkowski, 34, and seriously injured Kareem Simmons of Ridgeland.
Mieczkowski died after the 2008 Nissan Wheeler drove rear ended the back of his car on May River Road, causing it to spin out of control into oncoming traffic. Wheeler’s car then ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
Wheeler’s blood-alcohol level was .256 — over three times the legal limit.
According to a Bluffton Police report, Wheeler admitted to consuming half a bottle of vodka and and Xanax bars prior to the crash.
“The defendant drove erratically, topping speeds of more than 100 mph when he crashed into the back of Mr. Mieczkowski’s vehicle,” Assistant Solicitor Dusten Whetsel said. “Six days prior to the incident, the defendant had been arrested for DUI.”
Wheeler also has prior convictions for speeding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and driving under the influence, the release said.
Circuit Court Judge Kristi Curtis sentenced Wheeler to 18 years for the hit and run involving a death charge and 15 years for driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury. The sentences will be served concurrently and Wheeler is not eligible for parole.
Comments