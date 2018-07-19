Beaufort Water Festival
Beaufort Water Festival File Photo

Beaufort Water Festival vendor tents cut open and items stolen overnight

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 19, 2018 06:47 PM

About eight vendors arrived at the Beaufort Water Festival Monday morning to find their tents had been cut open and some items stolen, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

Damage to each of the tents was estimated from $50 to $100. Items such as artwork, cups and even bottled water was stolen from the tents.

The report states vendors had left the area at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. They arrived the next morning at 8 a.m.

A city official advised officers that a boat near the area could have cameras. The cameras did show a group of juveniles in the area about 10:30 p.m.

The 63rd Beaufort Water Festival started on July 13 and runs through July 22.

