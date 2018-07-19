Beaufort Water Festival vendor tents cut open and items stolen overnight

About eight vendors arrived at the Beaufort Water Festival Monday morning to find their tents had been cut open and some items stolen, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
Damage to each of the tents was estimated from $50 to $100. Items such as artwork, cups and even bottled water was stolen from the tents.
The report states vendors had left the area at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. They arrived the next morning at 8 a.m.
A city official advised officers that a boat near the area could have cameras. The cameras did show a group of juveniles in the area about 10:30 p.m.
The 63rd Beaufort Water Festival started on July 13 and runs through July 22.
