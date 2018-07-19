Savannah waitress tackles man who groped her, viral video shows. Then he was arrested

A Savannah waitress did what so many women have wanted to do after being groped by a man — she tackled him.
And it was all caught on tape.
The takedown by Emelia Holden, 21, was caught on security footage on June 30 at VinnieVanGoGo’s, a popular pizza place in City Market, according to a WTOC report.
The video shows a man brushing by a waitress and grabbing her behind. The waitress immediately grabbed the man by his collar and threw him to the floor as customers watched.
Ryan Cherwinski, 31, was charged with sexual battery, according to the news report. A Buzzfeed report states Cherwinski is from Palm Bay, Florida.
He told police that the groping was “an accident” and “he was only trying to inform her to move because she was in the way,” WTOC reported.
The video went viral when it was posted to Reddit a few days ago and received more than 50,000 “upvotes,” which is similar to Facebook likes, by Thursday evening.
The person who posted the video to Reddit said the man was arrested in front of his wife and two kids, but the Island Packet was unable to confirm that.
The video received all sorts of praise on social media.
One Reddit user responded, “She released the beast at the drop of a hat. That was satisfying.”
“The only thing on this menu is “justice,” another person commented.
Not everyone supported the waitress.
One comment on Facebook said his arrest for assault seemed “overboard.” The commenter felt Holden’s actions were more deserving of assault.
