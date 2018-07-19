Lady’s Island man convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Jamie Jermaine Robinson, 45, of Lady’s Island was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2016, according to a release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Robinson was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Eulia Moon by a Beaufort County jury Thursday.
“Jamie Robinson is a violent, abusive man,” said Assistant Solicitor Kimberly Smith, according to the release. “He’s also a liar. In fact, he lied repeatedly about what happened the night he killed Eulia Moon. The jury didn’t buy his lies.”
On Oct. 29, 2016 Robinson told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators he had been drinking at an acquaintance’s house much of the day. He also possibly had cocaine and marijuana in his system, the release states.
He said Moon arrived at the house and was angry about the friends he was associating with, the release states. They argued in his Chevrolet Avalanche. The vehicle was parked in his mother’s driveway on Little Capers Road. The couple lived there in a converted garage.
Robinson’s mother said she woke just after midnight to barking dogs. She went to the door and saw her son yelling erratically, the release states. It says he told her to call 911 because he had just shot Moon.
The release states Robinson fled on foot down a dirt road and then into woods between Little Capers and Sams Point roads. He shed his shirt, shoes and .25-caliber handgun, according to the report.
He initially claimed a masked assailant robbed him and shot moon, the release states. His story changed after crime-scene evidence didn’t match. He claimed his gun discharged when Moon tried to wrestle it from him as he held it to his head.
Moon, 47, had been dating Robinson for two years. She was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later to the Medical University of South Carolina. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, the report states.
Circuit Court Judge Jennifer B. McCoy sentenced Robinson to 30 years for voluntary Manslaughter — the maximum penalty. He received five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The sentences will be served concurrently.
