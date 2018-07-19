Her stove was broken. Then a Bluffton woman was duped by two phony repairmen

A Bluffton woman was tricked into writing a $224 check by two men who showed up on her doorstep pretending to be repairmen last week, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The woman had called Sears to have someone fix her stove on July 11, the report said. Two men showed up at her house that day and told her she needed to write a check to an Elizabeth Miller so they could get the part and fix the stove later.
Two days after writing the check, the woman got a phone call from Sears saying the part needed for her stove had arrived, the report said. When a real repairman came to her house later that day, they told her no one from their store had been in her home.
The check she wrote had already been cashed, the report said.
Comments