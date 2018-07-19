Thirsty thief takes wine from a closed Bluffton restaurant. The owner watched her do it

The owner of Red Fish Bluffton on Bruin Road using an app on his phone to watch a woman enter his restaurant, take two bottles of wine, and leave Wednesday night, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The owner said there were workers in the restaurant earlier that day who may have left the door unlocked, the report said.
The owner said the value of the wine, about $15 a bottle, doesn’t warrant pressing charges, the report said.
Red Fish closed its doors for the summer last month because of a workforce shortage in the area, the restaurant’s marketing director Katie Manley said previously.
Comments