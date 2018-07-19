Hilton Head man fears a voodoo woman is watching him, police report says

A rekindled friendship with a woman from a Hilton Head man’s past brought a tale of voodoo and suspicious activity into his life, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
In late May, the man was with a friend at breakfast when he ran into a woman he hadn’t seen for years, the report said. They caught up briefly then parted ways, until about four weeks ago.
The old friend texted him saying, “It’s urgent we talk, please call me,” the report said.
She told him a blonde woman she did not know approached her as she walked her dog. The stranger told her she knew the man. After giving her phone number to the woman, the stranger asked that she let her know if she saw women coming or going from the man’s house, the report said.
The stranger told the woman she had been in the man’s house and had conducted voodoo rituals with his hair, the report said.
The man told deputies the story seemed so far-fetched he didn’t think anything of it until Monday, the report said. That’s when his girlfriend found a note wedged in her car door that said “Open when you get home,” the report said. The contents of the note were redacted in the report.
The man said he had not left the note and told deputies he believed someone was watching him, the report said.
An investigation into the incident was still open late Wednesday.
Comments