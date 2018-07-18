Scratches, bites mark the end of this Bluffton couple’s relationship, police say

A Bluffton couple’s breakup ended with the girlfriend charged with third degree domestic violence Tuesday after she choked and scratched him, according to a Bluffton Police Department report. She also bit him on chest, the report said.
The couple had been living together in a Bluffton apartment for two months, but the boyfriend was breaking up so he could get back together with his ex, the report said. The address was redacted from the report.
The boyfriend was gathering his belongings from the apartment and was headed out the door when the suspect tried to grab the apartment keys out of his pants pocket. That’s when the fighting began, the report said.
The suspect said her boyfriend grabbed her by the neck, slammed her against a wall, and hit her in the face, according to the report. She said she pushed him against the staircase and bit him on the chest after he grabbed her hair and pulled it.
When she told her boyfriend she was calling police he said he was sorry and left, the report said.
Police called the boyfriend, who was at a nearby gas station, back to the apartment.
Officers saw he had a bite mark on the left side of his chest and scratches on his shoulder, arm, and face, the report said. He told them after the suspect tried grabbing keys she started to choke him, so he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall before releasing her. He then left.
The suspect had a swollen lip and mark on her cheek, but officers deemed her the primary aggressor and she was arrested, the report said. She was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and released 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the jail log.
Comments