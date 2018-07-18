Man’s body found in Beaufort County ditch after ‘apparent murder,’ police say

A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a ditch off Seabrook Road in Seabrook, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified man had been shot in what the news release classified as an “apparent murder” overnight.

The investigation is ongoing, and residents and drivers should expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area, according to the release.

Anyone with information may call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.