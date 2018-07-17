Beaufort Co. husband choked wife, tried to push her before son intervened, deputies say

An argument over a car ended in a man choking his wife and trying to push her, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
The report states the couple were in an argument over the husband not being able to drive a vehicle. The wife told deputies the man didn’t like what she was saying and wrapped his hands around her neck.
The woman’s son came into the room and started to defend his mother, the report states. The son told authorities the man was attempting to push his mom.
The son received scratches to his collarbone and ribcage during the fight.
The man was not on the scene when deputies arrived, the report states. The report states charges for domestic violence in the second degree and assault and battery in the third would be sought.
