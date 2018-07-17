Someone came into these tourist’s Fripp Island vacation rental as they slept, deputies say

Four families staying in a rental house of Fripp Island told police they awoke Friday morning to their door ajar, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The families from Indiana were renting a home on Marlin drive. One of them awoke to a muffled car alarm in the area around 5 a.m.
She woke up a couple hours later find the front door to the house was ajar. At the time, she thought maybe another family member had left the door open, the report states.
Later in the day, members of the family started to realize items were missing. This included an Amazon fire stick, a purse, clutch and wallet, according to the report.
Those in the household said the door was locked before the families went to sleep for the night. It was noted that the door seemed to unlock easily if the handle was wiggled.
