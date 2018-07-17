Beaufort Co. deputies trying to identify clumsy golf ball thief. Do you know him?

Deputies are trying to identify a man who unsuccessfully attempted to steal six boxes of Wilson golf balls from a Lady’s Island golf club, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The incident happened at 4 p.m. Friday at the Sanctuary Golf Club on Waveland Avenue.
A manager noticed the golf balls were missing and a clerk said a customer who was looking at them had just walked out of the store, the release said. When the manager approached the suspect in the parking lot, he dropped the golf balls and ran. He got in an older model brown vehicle and drove away, the release said.
According to the release, all the stolen items were recovered.
Anyone with information about the suspect may contact Det. Sgt. Jones at 843-255-3211 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and reference case 18S163997.
Comments