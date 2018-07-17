Couple argued over car keys. Now, a Lowcountry man is charged with attempted murder

A Lowcountry man was charged with attempted murder after reportedly barricading himself and his girlfriend in a Walterboro home on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermaine Silas White, 42, was arguing with his girlfriend over car keys with the argument turned physical, the news release said.
After a 911 hangup call about 2:50 p.m., deputies and officers from the Walterboro Police Department went to the home on Cleveland Street, where they said White barricaded himself in and would not let his girlfriend leave.
White was taken into custody after about 40 minutes of negotiations, the news release said.
ABC News 4 reported that the home is White’s residence.
He was booked at Colleton County Detention Center on multiple charges, including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Walterboro on Sunday.
A 24-year-old man who was shot in the head on Francis Street identified White as the shooter, police told Live 5 News.
The woman, identified in the news release as White’s girlfriend, was transported to the Colleton County Medical Center with a head injury, the television station reported.
White had been free on $30,000 bond related to an accessory after the fact in a case dating to 2016, according to records from the 14th Judicial Circuit.
Separate charges pending against White from 2017 and early 2018 include attempted murder; 3rd degree assault and battery; malicious injury to animals and other personal property; breach of trust with fraudulent intent; and hit and run; in addition to gun sale and drug possession charges, according to court records.
Comments