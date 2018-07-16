A Beaufort Co. man gave police wrong name; name came back with 4 warrants, deputies say

A deputy was patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. and Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena when he witnessed two men shoving each other, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Both men told police they were sitting on a bench when the other walked by and stole their lighter. They both said they approached the other and an argument started. The argument ended in a pushing fight.
One of the men was being evasive when asked about his age, the Sheriff’s Office report states. When deputies ran his name it came back with four warrants.
The man was detained as deputies worked to identify him, the report states. The deputies were able to find a picture of the man wanted for the warrants. The man in the photo was not the same man detained.
With permission, deputies searched the man for his identification. They obtained a S.C. identification card with a different name.
The name on the card came back with no warrants.
Both men were released without any charges.
Comments