A Beaufort Co. woman woke up to a bullet hole through her trailer and TV, deputies say

A Burton woman said she woke up Saturday morning and her television wasn’t working, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Upon further inspection, she realized there was a bullet hole in the television set.
She quickly grabbed her two-year-old grandson and called the Sheriff’s Office.
A neighbor told deputies they heard two “pops” that sounded like gunshots early in the morning. The neighbor said she didn’t think much about considering how often she hears shootings in the area.
Detectives found a hole where the bullet entered from the front of the house and an exit hole at the back of the house. The television was punctured cleanly through, the report states.
The woman told authorities she usually sleeps in the room the bullet entered, but was sleeping in the bedroom with her grandson instead.
The woman provided a written statement of the incident for the Sheriff’s Office.
