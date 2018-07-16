Beaufort Co. man says his trailer was stolen; He thought it was repoed, deputies say

A Burton man told deputies he thinks his trailer was stolen. He previously thought the trailer was repossessed, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
He told authorities he realized the trailer was stolen when a man showed up to repo the trailer. He said he hadn’t seen the trailer since the end of February or beginning of March.
A report would have already been filed if he knew it was stolen, the man told deputies. He said he had no clue who might have stolen the trailer.
The red enclosed Lark trailer had been sitting near the dumpster of his apartment complex.
The repo man asked for a copy of the police report.
