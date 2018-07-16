Missing Florida man found at Beaufort Co. gas station

A Florida man reported missing by his wife was found safe at a Parker’s gas station on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy directing traffic around a vehicle accident was flagged down by a bystander Saturday at the gas station at Sea Island Parkway. The bystander told police he was trying to help a man who seemed confused.
The man had asked the bystander for help in finding I-95. He said he was looking for a car dealership in Palm Coast, Fla.
Deputies also noted the man was unable to answer questions clearly, the report states. He was able to provide a phone number for his wife.
His wife told deputies she recently reported her husband missing to the Flager County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ran the man’s name through the National Crime Information Center but the man was not entered in the system as missing.
Deputies contacted Flager County Sheriff’s Office and learned the Florida deputies were in the process of entering the man in the system as missing.
EMS was called to evaluate the man. They determined he was not a threat to himself or others. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.
The man’s wife told deputies she was working on finding a ride to the area.
