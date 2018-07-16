12 year old on Hilton Head wanted to play video games. He stole tips to do it, police say

A 12-year-old boy eager to play video game stole the money to do so from the tip jar at the concession stand of a Hilton Head Island theater, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Northridge Cinema at Northridge Plaza, the report said.
An employee working behind the concession stand watched the boy, who was alone, take money out of the employee tip jar and go play video games in the game room, the report said.
The boy’s mother was called and picked him up. He was given trespass notice, according to the report.
