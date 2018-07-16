Ga. woman accuses boyfriend of cheating. Punches fly on a Hilton Head beach

A Richmond Hill, Ga., woman who believed her boyfriend was cheating on her punched him and a friend in the face on a Hilton Head Island beach Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened about 5 p.m. when the suspect was with her boyfriend and a group of friends at Coligny Beach Park, the report said.
The boyfriend had come back after being gone for an hour when the suspect accused him of cheating and punched him in the face, the report said. A friend in the group objected to the punch and was, in turn, punched for offering that opinion, the report said.
The boyfriend pressed charges, but the friend did not, the report said. The suspect was charged with a third degree domestic violence.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 8 p.m. Saturday and released at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the jail log.
