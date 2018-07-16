Bluffton woman was playing a computer game in bed. Then she heard a gunshot

A Bluffton woman playing a computer game in her bed Thursday was jolted by a loud crash and the sound of glass shattering before finding a spent bullet on a window sill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at a home in Village at Olde Town home on Essex Court, according to the report.
When the woman went to investigate, she noticed a cracked window with a hole in it in the middle bedroom. She found a .22 caliber bullet sitting between the screen and glass, the report said. The victim told police she did not know who would shoot at her home or why.
There were no other damages, the report said.
