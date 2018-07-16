As the temperature rose, Bluffton police broke car window to save child locked inside car

Officers broke the window of a car Friday to save a 2-year-old girl inadvertently locked inside, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The driver accidentally locked the keys in the car at a business on May River Road, the report said.
The car was no running at the time. The child was trapped inside for at least 10 minutes in 90 degree weather, the report said. That’s when police made the decision to break a small, rear passenger the window in order to unlock the car, the report said.
The child was not harmed, the report said.
