Group of 'older individuals' bolts from Bluffton business without paying $300 bar tab

A group of 30 “older individuals” walked out on their $300 bar tab Friday night at the Station 300 bowling alley on Innovation Drive, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The group was upset by a delay in the arrival of their food and drink orders due to an equipment issue, the report said.
The business took care of the food bill but when the waitress came back with their alcohol tab, everyone had left.
No charges had been filed as of Monday morning though the kitchen manager said he knew the name of the man who made the reservations for the group
Comments