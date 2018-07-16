Sheriff’s Office trying to identify computer theft suspect. Have you seen him?

Deputies are trying to identify a man suspected of grand larceny after he stole two desktop computers from the Best Buy on Fording Island Road in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. on July 7, the release said.
The suspect allegedly flashed Geek Squad paperwork to an employee as he left, the release said. The boxes the computers were in had stickers on them that loss prevention uses to mark items customers bring in for repair.
Anyone with information can contact Cpl. Swinehammer at 843-255-3308, the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777 or Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
