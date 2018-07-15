Here is why Daufuskie Island residents are mad about people driving on beach

Concerns have increased for local residents as word has got out about Daufuskie Island, causing a drastic uptick in golf cart and vehicle traffic on the island’s beaches, according to Deborah Smith, chair for the Daufuskie Island Council.
“There has been a sharp escalation in beach violations by island visitors that have endangered the loggerhead turtle nesting areas,” Smith said Sunday.
Driving on the beach is prohibited.
Concerns about the violations are resulting in the council holding a community-wide discussion about the issue during its regular meeting this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Mary Field School located at 203 School Road.
“It is a privilege to serve as a turtle nesting area,” Smith said. “It is frustrating that a minority of visitors would treat our precious beaches, turtles and all the volunteers with such disrespect.”
Smith said there has been an increase in tourists bringing vehicles over to the island via barges. The visitors leave the vehicles on the island at local marina’s or on a friend’s private property.
Driving on the beach is not the only concern, Smith said. She said bonfires — also prohibited — could harm sea turtles that crawl toward the light at night.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner plans to attend the meeting, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
Smith said other county officials also have confirmed they will be showing up.
