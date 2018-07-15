Email says Beaufort Co. man’s web cam was hacked and video recorded, Sheriff’s Office says

A St. Helena man received an email Tuesday to his work account stating his web camera was hacked while he visited a porn site, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The sender of the email said video was recorded while the man visited the site. The email demanded he send $350 in Bitcoin to keep the video from being released to his friends, according to the report.
The report does not state whether the man had visited the website or if he saw footage of the alleged video.
In January, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of new bitcoin scams.
