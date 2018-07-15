Beaufort County man blackmailed by woman he met on dating site, police say

A Sheldon man told deputies on Wednesday that a woman he met on the dating site Plenty of Fish had blackmailed him, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
He met the woman on Plenty of Fish but soon started talking via the social application Kik. The woman soon asked the man to send a nude photo of himself to a Gmail account.
After receiving the photo, the woman requested the man send her $50 via credit card or she would send his photo to all of his friends.
The man told deputies he did not send the money. He was reported and blocked from the apps soon after the request, which made it difficult for him to pull information from the woman’s account for the Sheriff’s Office.
He told authorities he did not have any other information about the woman, like her phone number or where she lived.
“He was unsure if she was a real person or if it was a scam,” the report states.
Comments