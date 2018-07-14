He assaulted a Jasper Co. officer, deputies say. Then they found meth

A Savannah man and woman were arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop turned into an assault and drugs were found at the scene, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
John Edward Newton was charged with assaulting a police officer, trafficking Methamphetamine, not having a valid SC driver’s license and giving false information after he was pulled over during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Star Point in Hardeeville around 6:15 p.m.
Newton was also wanted for probation violations and outstanding felony warrants in Georgia.
“Upon an attempt to detain (Newton), a struggle ensued and (Newton) assaulted one of the detectives, resulting in the need for multiple officer response detainment,” the release said.
A search of the vehicle revealed 10.3 grams of crystal Methamphetamine in a bag and 0.4 grams in another bag along with three tablets of Hydrochloride.
Jamie Brinas was also arrested at the scene and charged with possession of Methamphetamine, trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III substance.
