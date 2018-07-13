Beaufort Co. man finds an abandoned truck in his yard. There were toilets in the back

A Beaufort County man in the middle of building a home stopped by to his soon-to-be-residence Wednesday morning to find an abandoned truck mired in the mud with two toilets in the back, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 7 a.m. to the property on Trask Parkway in Seabrook and found the truck and toilets, which were still in their boxes, the report said. The toilets had been stored under the house beforehand, so the property owner figured the suspect had attempted to steal them, the report said.
Deputies ran the license plate on the Dodge Ram and located the vehicle’s owner. The owner confirmed that it was his truck, but said he had not driven it since lending it to a friend more than two years ago.
When asked if his friend was known to steal, the owner said “Well, not from me, no,” according to the report.
Deputies collected DNA evidence from inside the truck. They attempted to contact the man who had borrowed the truck, but could not reach him.
Comments