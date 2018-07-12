Hilton Head Island home targeted. Assault rifle, wedding rings among items stolen

An assault rifle and assorted jewelry were among the items stolen Wednesday from a Hilton Head Island home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A woman returned to her Shamrock Circle home from work that evening and discovered the break in, the report said. Her wedding ring set and various other pieces of jewelry were missing from her bedroom.
Her son came home later to find his AR-15 rifle, its camouflage case, and three magazines missing from his bedroom, the report said.
The theft is believed to have occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., the report said.
There are no surveillance cameras in the area and no witnesses were found, the report said.
