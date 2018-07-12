73-year-old Bluffton woman in the mood for beer and breakfast. So she tried to take them

A 73-year-old Bluffton woman who was apparently craving beer and breakfast Wednesday tried to take the items from the Kroger on Towne Drive, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident happened about 9:30 a.m., the report said. The suspect tried to steal two 12-packs and 10 24 oz. cans of Miller Lite as well as two boxes of Jimmy Dean breakfast items from the store, the report said. The items were worth $65. The report said the items were later paid for but did not say by whom.
The store’s manager declined to press charges, but the woman was given a trespass notice and can no longer visit the store, the report said.
Comments