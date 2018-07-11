A Beaufort County yacht sales company find’s property uniquely vandalized, police say

An employee of Barrier Yacht Sales came to work Friday to find a broken lock on a trailer her company rents on Parker Drive in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Something was a little odd about the situation — Nothing was missing from the office.
Yet, all the laptops had been moved from the front of the trailer to the back of the trailer.
Upon further inspection the employee realized all the laptops were glued shut.. A bottle of Gorilla glue that was on the shelf was in the trash can.
The employee told police the lock had been cut at the trailer once before. A piece of fence surrounding the property also had been cut open at that time. The fence was fixed but once again was damaged.
The woman said she couldn't think of anyone who would break into the business.
DNA evidence was collected from the scene by deputies, the report states.
