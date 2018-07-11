Bluffton man yells at firefighters, hides in bushes, offers firearms training to cops

A Bluffton man upset because firefighters interrupted an intimate moment with his wife spent part of Tuesday night yelling, debating jurisdictional zones, and offering a firearms training session to deputies, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident began about 11 p.m. when the Bluffton Township Fire District responded to an unattended fire at a home on Palmetto Bluff Road, the report said.
Firefighters called law enforcement after the man became agitated and said the district didn't have jurisdiction on his property, the report said.
When deputies arrived and turned on their blue lights, the man hid in some bushes, the report said. As the man emerged from the bushes, deputies asked if he had a weapon.
He said yes.
Because the suspect was armed and had shown "erratic and hostile behavior," the deputy drew his pistol. At that point, the man began following instructions.
Deputies took the man's Glock 27 and an ankle holster off his left leg, the report said.
The man said he was upset because he and his wife were having "relations" when there was a loud knock on his door, the report said. He told deputies it was the fire district calling about the unattended fire.
Deputies determined no crime was committed so they returned the man's weapon.
As they were leaving, the man said he "was available to instruct the Sheriff's Office because he can shoot a firearm better than anyone," the report said.
