Hilton Head parking job fuels an attack with coffee grounds and deep scratches

A driver who briefly double parked his vehicle at a Hilton Head resort Tuesday returned to find it scratched and covered in coffee grounds, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reporrt.
The 2017 Infinity SUV, which was parked at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort on South Forest Beach Drive, had wet coffee grounds scattered on passenger side and hood and scratches down to the paint on all four doors, quarter panels and across the hood, the report said.
The victim said the car was fine when he was asked to move it. After doing so, he returned about five minutes later to find the damage.
The vehicle was a rental from Hertz, the report said.
Comments