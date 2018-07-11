stock image
stock image
stock image

Crime & Public Safety

She parked at a Hilton Head beach. When she got home, there was something missing

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

July 11, 2018 03:52 PM

Car thieves normally target the whole car when stealing your ride.

This one apparently only needed a particular part, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.

A woman was driving her grandfather's 2006 Volkswagen Beetle on Monday when she parked at Hilton Head's Islanders Beach Park on Folly Field Road at about 3 p.m., the report said.

She left about an hour later. When she got home, she realized the right-side headlight assembly was missing, the report said.

The area where the car was parked was not covered by surveillance cameras, the report said.

  Comments  