More than 20 storage units burglarized in Beaufort Co., police say

About 22 storage units at Airport Self Storage at 52 Airport Circle on Lady's Island were burglarized late last week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The manager of the business was checking on the property Thursday morning when he noticed several locks were cut on the units. He also noticed it appeared someone had gone through the units.
He contacted the owner of each unit and advised the owners to make a list of all missing items, the report states.
Late last month, about five units at the storage facility were broke into, the report states. It states the locks also were cut on those units.
Comments