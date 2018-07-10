Child finds gun at summer camp playground in Beaufort Co., police say

A child attending summer camp in Sheldon on Friday advised an employee they found a gun on the playground, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states.
The gun was found on a bench near the basketball courts at the Boys and Girls club, the report says. The employee moved all children at the camp away from the basketball courts and called 9-1-1.
Deputies found the gun still on the bench when they arrived. It was determined to be a small caliber revolver.
The weapon was unloaded and the handle broken, the report states.
It also says the gun was rusty and the serial number and model number were unreadable. The weapon was collected for evidence.
